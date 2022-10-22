V-C suspends Pondicherry Technical University’s registrar, L-G revokes suspension

A view of the Pondicherry Technical University | Photo Credit: File

Just as it completed one year of its founding, the Pondicherry Technological University (PTU) has courted a controversy over the suspension of its Registrar, G. Sivaradja, on charges of financial “misappropriation,” by Vice Chancellor S. Mohan and thereafter, of the immediate revocation of the suspension, through another order by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also the Chancellor of the University.

Late on Friday evening, Mr. Mohan issued an order suspending Mr. Sivaradja for misusing his official position, indulging in corruption and financial misappropriation in PTU. “Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the allegations against Mr G. Sivaradje are prima facie found to be true. Further there have been several (other) allegations levelled against him which are available in public forums and newspapers,” Mr Mohan had said in his order. The order stated that the Vice Chancellor has initiated action as per powers conferred under the Pondicherry Technological University Act, 2019.

Soon after the communication from the V-C was made public however, the Lt Governor issued a one-line communication stating that the officer’s suspension has been cancelled with immediate effect, through an order. The Lt Governor, according to a government source, revoked the suspension order as the Vice Chancellor had not followed the due process in suspending an employee of the rank of an officer.

According to the source, as per section 15 and sub-section 14 of the Act “the Vice Chancellor has the power to suspend, discharge, dismiss or otherwise take any disciplinary action against the “staff of the University, after giving them reasonable opportunity to defend.” Further, Section 3 and Sub Section 3 of the Act state that the “Chancellor of the University shall have the right to suspend, remove any of the officers of the University.” However, even the Chancellor was duty-bound as per the Act to issue a show-cause notice before initiating disciplinary action, the source said..

“Therefore, as per the Act and Statutes of University, the Vice Chancellor has no authority to unilaterally take action against an employee on the rank of an officer in the University. Further, it is also observed that the Vice Chancellor has not conducted any inquiry or given notice to the Registrar calling for explanation or given opportunity to show cause,” an internal government note said.

The official said the government was not going into the merits of the allegations raised by the Vice Chancellor against the Registrar. “We are not saying the Registrar is guilty or not but just that due process was not followed. Even the Education Minister was not briefed about the issues stated by the V-C or consulted before issuing the suspension order,” the official said.