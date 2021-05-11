U.T.’s toll touches 988 after region records 23 deaths

PUDUCHERRY

11 May 2021 01:20 IST

With 1,266 new cases reported, tally aggregates to 14,169.

The Union Territory of Puducherry registered 23 deaths to take the toll to 988 while recording 1,266 new cases in the last 24 hours on Monday.

Puducherry recorded 17 deaths, Karaikal three, Mahe two and Yanam one.

The region-wise cumulative toll stood at Puducherry (807), Karaikal (102), Yanam (61) and Mahe (18).

Advertising

Advertising

The patients, including seven women, were in the 32 to 84 years age bracket and 17 of them had no history of co-morbidity.

Puducherry accounted for 1,080 of the new cases, followed by Karaikal (92), Yanam (79) and Mahe (15).

The test positivity rate was 21.73%, case fatality rate 1.35% and recovery rate 79.23%.

With the recovery of 1,108 patients in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory aggregated to 14,169.

Of this, 2,078 were in hospitals and 12,091 in home isolation.

Bed occupancy

The bed occupancy position in Puducherry was JIPMER (501), IGMCRI (354) and Covid Care Centres (741).

The cumulative caseload in the Union Territory stood at 72,975 cases, with 57,818 patients recovered to date.

Of an estimated 8.65 lakh tests carried out by the Health Department so far, over 7.80 lakh were negative.

Vaccination drive

Meanwhile, 18 healthcare workers, 30 frontline staff and 481 members of the public took their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Union Territory.

The total number of persons vaccinated so far aggregated to 2,15,319 — 32,979 healthcare workers, 19,488 frontline personnel and 1,62,852 members of the public.