U.T.’s revenue receipts increased by ₹1,969 crore in 2021-22: CAG

The report of CAG was tabled in the Assembly when the House reassembled for a short duration on Wednesday

September 20, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The revenue receipts of the Union Territory during 2021-22 increased by ₹1,969 crore over the previous year, Principal Accountant General, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry K. P. Anand said here on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference to share the highlights of the financial audit of the Union Territory by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year ended March, 2022, Mr. Anand said the Union Territory’s revenue receipts of ₹7, 859 crore was lesser than the revenue expenditure of ₹8,748 crore in 2021-22. This resulted in a revenue deficit of ₹889 crore as against the revenue deficit of ₹1,370 crore during 2020-21, he said.

The report of CAG was tabled in the Assembly when the House reassembled for a short duration on Wednesday.

The capital expenditure decreased from ₹240 crore in 2020-21 to ₹163 crore in 2021-22. The fiscal deficit decreased from ₹1, 615 crore in 2020-21 to ₹1,052 crore in 2021-22. The ratio of total outstanding debt to GSDP stood at 26.27% at the end of 2021-22, he said.

As on March 31, 2022, there were 13 government companies and the total investment (equity and long term loans) in the Public Sector Undertakings was ₹731.81 crore. Five PSUs earned a profit of ₹38.48 crore and seven undertakings accounted a loss of ₹49.87 crore, leading to an overall loss of ₹11. 39 crore, he said.

Senior Deputy Accountant General Varsini Arun, Senior Audit Officers M Meiyappan and S. Manimozhi were also present on the occasion.

