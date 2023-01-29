U.T.’s outstanding debt stands at ₹ 9,369 crore

January 29, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory has got an outstanding debt of ₹9,369 crore as on January 20, 2023. Of the total outstanding, majority of the amount was raised through Open Market Borrowings (OMB), that is by way of auction of dated securities ( State Development Loans) through Reserve Bank of India.

As on January 20, the Union Territory has an outstanding debt of ₹7, 980 crore through OMB. The government owed the remaining amount of ₹594 crore as borrowings from small saving scheme, ₹219 crore as Non Plan Loan, ₹ 149 crore from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and other institutions, according to papers circulated among members who attended the Planning Board meeting here on Friday.

Though the figures were high, officials said the consolatory factor was that they were well within the borrowing limits prescribed under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. “Under the rules of the Act, Puducherry with its limited tax and non-tax revenue resources should not cross debt/ Gross State Domestic Products ratio of 25 %. In the current fiscal, our debt/ GSDP ratio is 24.28 % . We stand fourth among States and Union Territories with legislature in maintaining the ratio, “ an official told The Hindu.

Officials maintained that Puducherry’s legacy loan ( borrowings made before a separate account for the Union Territory was opened with RBI in 2007) has come down drastically. The outstanding loan was about ₹2,176 crore by end of 2007. Till last month of the year, the administration has repaid around ₹ 1,558 crore.

The region has now a balance of ₹618 crore to be repaid as legacy loan. Of the total outstanding, ₹425 crore was borrowings made from National Small Savings Fund. “With increase in tax collection as witnessed during the current fiscal and enhanced Central Assistance we are hoping to reduce dependence on borrowings from the coming financial years. The Centre, during pre-budget meeting held in November, has also stressed on the need to enhance revenue receipts by increasing property tax, enhancement of GLR value and other user charges, “ the official said.