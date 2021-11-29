U.T. will get sufficient relief funds from the Centre: L-G

‘Govt. is reporting continuing rain damage to the Centre’

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said she was confident of securing sufficient Central relief to tide over the ravages of the northeast monsoon.

Ms. Soundararajan, who visited the monsoon relief camp in Karuvadikuppam, told reporters that the territorial government had asked the Central team, which visited flood-affected areas in Puducherry and Karaikal regions, for sufficient funds to compensate for the agricultural losses and damage to infrastructure.

The government is also reporting to the Centre the continuing rain damage. She was also in touch with Home Minister Amit Shah to secure assistance, Ms. Soundararajan said.

“'I am confident that the Centre will provide sufficient funds to tackle the situation,” she added. The government has sought an interim relief of ₹300 crore from the Centre. The Lt. Governor said all assistance would be provided to people affected by the rain.

She also reiterated the importance of vaccination and implored those yet to take the COVID-19 shot to get inoculated without delay, especially with the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Later, Ms. Soundararajan had lunch with the children at the shelter and also distributed stationery items.

Speaker visits N.R. Nagar

Meanwhile, Speaker R. Selvam visited N.R. Nagar, falling in Manavely constituency, which is vulnerable to flooding due to the release of excess water from the Veedur dam across Sankarabarani river.

He instructed the accompanying team of Public Works Department officials to take all precautionary measures.