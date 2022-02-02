‘U.T. will ask for share in river-linking project’

Puducherry has requested the Centre to allocate 7.5 tmc under the project, says PWD Minister

The Union Territory will press for a share of 7.5 tmc of water when the river interlinking project for southern States in Godavari-Cauvery river basins goes on stream, PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan said on Wednesday.

Addressing the WaterFest ’22, a campaign on the theme of water conservation, launched by a host of organisations on World Wetlands Day and which will continue till World Water Day falling on March 22, Mr. Lakshminarayanan said the Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the Centre’s intent to expedite the river interlinking project if stakeholder States reached a consensus.

“We have requested the Government of India to allocate a share of 7.5 tmc from the nearest point in the canal proposed under the interlinking project in Villupuram so that the water can be channelled to the Sankarabarani river and from there to the Ousteri and Katterikuppam lakes,” the Minister said.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan said Puducherry, as a lower riparian stakeholder, had been pressing for its due quantum of the shared natural resource. Puducherry has been identified as a stakeholder in the Pennar (Somasila) - Cauvery (Grand Anicut) link and Cauvery (Kattalai) - Vaigai -Gundar link under the river interlinking project.

While reaffirming the government’s commitment to provide potable water to every household, Mr. Lakshminarayanan acknowledged that the demand-supply situation was “alarming” as scant surface water availability amid spiralling user-demand was pushing the administration to over-rely on groundwater reserves.

He pointed out that 100 of the 184 deep borewells on which Puducherry depended on for its water needs had reached saturation levels and the administration was now forced to tap borewells in rural areas to meet the ever rising demand, which was now an estimated 90 mld in the Puducherry region.

“We are following the advisory of the Central Groundwater Board and will hold consultations with stakeholders on further exploitation of groundwater reserves and will look at recharge borewells to ensure net replacement of the quantum extracted,” he said.

In addition to the ₹523-crore drinking water augmentation project aided by the French agency Agence Francaise De Development (AFD), the government is also exploring the option of desalination plants with Israeli and French technical support, Mr. Lakshminarayanan said.

The government was expecting Jal Shakti Ministry’s clearance for a ₹175-crore project to desilt/renovate irrigation channels and waterbodies, the Minister said.

The government has also staked a claim for assistance to upgrade Puducherry into a city like Puri in Odisha that provides 24/7 drinking water supply under a Centrally-sponsored scheme as part of AMRUT 2. According to the Minister, more bed dams were proposed in addition to the reconstruction of the Sellipettu bed dam on a ₹20 crore NABARD loan.

Alongside efforts to augment water supply and reuse an estimated 17 mld from five Sewage Treatment Plants, the Minister called for raising social awareness on the judicious use of the precious resource and avoiding dumping of garbage on any of the 84 lakes and ponds in the region.

Lise Talbot Barre, French Consul General, said the Indo-French strategic partnership went beyond defence and security to encompass collaboration in spheres such as education, culture, research and environment. France, which had a special, familial relationship with Puducherry, is engaged in Smart City projects and was ready to do much more. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has also affirmed the government’s resolve to strengthen cooperation with France, she said. Satish Nallam, president, Alliance Francaise, T. P. Raghunath, Director of Svarnim, Sri Aurobindo Society and Prabir Banerjee of Alliance for Good Governance also spoke.