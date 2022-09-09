U.T. urges Centre to provide aid for infrastructure projects

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan meets Nitin Gadkari and hands over a memorandum

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 09, 2022 18:29 IST

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan submitting a memorandum to Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Union Territory has sought financial assistance from the Centre for the construction of an elevated corridor at Marapalam junction, four-laning of the stretch from Thavalakuppam to Mullodai and formation of a Coastal Connectivity Network Road in Puducherry.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari at Bengaluru and sought the assistance. The meeting took place on the sidelines of a conference of the Ministers of Public Works and Transport on Friday.

In a memorandum submitted to the Union Minister, Mr. Lakshminarayanan said the territorial administration planned to construct an elevated corridor from Marapalam junction to Thavalakuppam. The project was aimed at addressing the growing traffic problem at the junction.

Thanking the Minister for giving in-principle agreement for the construction of a grade separator connecting the Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi Squares, he said a field study had started after the appointment of a project consultant. “We request the Union Minister to accord sanction for the project once a detailed project report is submitted,” he said.

The Minister also sought the Centre’s continued assistance to realise the Prime Minister’s vision of making Puducherry the BEST (Business, Education, Spiritual and Tourism) hub. The Minister sought 100% funding for the infrastructure projects planned by the territorial administration.

