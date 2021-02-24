UT toll rises with two more deaths

The Union Territory recorded two more COVID-19 deaths raising the toll to 665 on Tuesday.

A 60-year-old patient died at JIPMER while a 42-year-old patient succumbed to infection at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital.

With this, the toll in Puducherry stands at 543 followed by Karaikal (67), Yanam (45) and Mahe (10).

The Union Territory also recorded 28 new cases across Mahe (12), Puducherry (10), Karaikal (three) and Yanam (one). Yanam was reporting a new case after several weeks.

The test positivity rate was 1.71%, case fatality rate 1.67 % and recovery rate 97.86%.

With 21 patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases stood at 179. Of this, 114 were in hospitals and 65 in home isolation.

The Health Department has to date conducted an estimated 6.20 lakh tests with over 5.76 lakh samples returning negative.

Meanwhile, 99 healthcare personnel and six frontline workers took their first shot of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours.

With this the number of personnel immunised to date aggregated 9,352, including 8,908 healthcare workers.

Cuddalore sees fives cases

Cuddalore district reported five fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 25,124.

While 24,783 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 30.

In Villupuram district, three persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 25,254.

No positive case was reported in Kallakurichi district on Tuesday.