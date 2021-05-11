U.T. toll crosses 1,000

PUDUCHERRY

11 May 2021 23:40 IST

Test positivity rate 22.62%

In a new single-day high for COVID-19 mortalities, Puducherry recorded 30 deaths even as the toll crossed the 1,000-mark on Tuesday. As many as 2,049 cases were confirmed from 9,058 tests.

The fatalities included a 14-year-old girl with diabetes mellitus. Puducherry recorded 21 deaths, Karaikal six and Yanam three, taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,018.

With this, the region-wise toll was 828 in Puducherry, 108 in Karaikal, 64 in Yanam and 18 in Mahe. Puducherry recorded 1,590 new cases, Karaikal 285, Yanam 125 and Mahe 49. The test positivity rate was 22.62%, the case fatality rate 1.36% and the recovery rate 78.88%.

With 1,359 patients recovering, the active cases stood at 14,829. Of them, 2,072 were in hospitals and 12,757 in home isolation. The overall tally is 75,024 cases.

Of an estimated 8,71,273 tests conducted by the Health Department to date, over 7.84 lakh were negative.

In Puducherry, the bed occupancy position was JIPMER (518), IGMCRI (354) and Covid Care Centres (734).

Meanwhile, 127 healthcare workers, 73 frontline personnel and 596 members of the public took their first shot of the vaccine.

The number of people vaccinated so far is 2,18,622, including 33,106 healthcare workers, 19,561 frontline personnel and 1,23,971 members of the public.