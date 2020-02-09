U.T. to seek world heritage tag

The territorial administration on Saturday set in motion the process of obtaining Unesco world heritage status for Puducherry.

As a prelude to preparing a dossier for submitting its nomination, the Town and Country Planning Department, in association with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), held a conference “Road to Unesco nomination” at the Chief Secretariat.

Besides Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Unesco director Eric Falt, and Town and Country Planning secretary Mahesh Kumar and architect Rabindra Vasavada, who was involved in obtaining heritage status for Ahmedabad city, participated in the deliberations.

Interacting with reporters after the conference, the Chief Secretary said the administration had decided to take it as a challenge to get the region listed as world heritage site. “The conference is a beginning and it is a long drawn process. Creating an inventory of sites and places to include in the dossier is the next process,” he said.

Success of the initiative depended on the constructive involvement of public, Mr. Kumar said.

According to an official, the region had achieved three milestones to achieve the status. The government had undertaken regulatory works to protect heritage sites and precincts. INTACH had prepared a complete list of heritage buildings in the boulevard which was being vetted by the government.

After the Heritage Committee and government approved the listed heritage buildings, the list would be published for public feedback and consultation. People would be given a month’s time to share their suggestions. The next step would be to prepare a detailed dossier to fulfil the Unesco conditions for Puducherry World Heritage City, the official added.