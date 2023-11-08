U.T. to have traffic restrictions in view of Deepavali festival

November 08, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The police have imposed certain restrictions on the entry of vehicles in certain areas of the town as part of traffic management for Deepavali festival.

As part of the traffic plan, autorickshaws will not be allowed to enter Jawaharlal Nehru Street from 5 p.m. on Friday to Sunday.

The stretch of roads on S. S. Pillai, Bharathi Street and M. G. Road between Chetty and Needarajappayar Streets are prohibted for all type of vehicles, except two-wheelers, from 9. 30 a.m. to 11 p.m. for three days, starting Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parking facility has been arranged for two-wheelers at the Old Jail Complex on J. N Street, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Brijendra Kumar Yadav, said in a release.

Entry of all types of heavy vehicles, including schools or colleges, are prohibited from entering the stretches from Anna Square to 45 feet road on Anna Salai during evening hours till Sunday.

The ban on entry of heavy vehicles during the same time will be applicable on the stretch from Pattanikadai junction to GRT junction on Kamaraj Salai, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.