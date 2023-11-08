HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.T. to have traffic restrictions in view of Deepavali festival

November 08, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The police have imposed certain restrictions on the entry of vehicles in certain areas of the town as part of traffic management for Deepavali festival.

As part of the traffic plan, autorickshaws will not be allowed to enter Jawaharlal Nehru Street from 5 p.m. on Friday to Sunday.

The stretch of roads on S. S. Pillai, Bharathi Street and M. G. Road between Chetty and Needarajappayar Streets are prohibted for all type of vehicles, except two-wheelers, from 9. 30 a.m. to 11 p.m. for three days, starting Friday.

Parking facility has been arranged for two-wheelers at the Old Jail Complex on J. N Street, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Brijendra Kumar Yadav, said in a release.

Entry of all types of heavy vehicles, including schools or colleges, are prohibited from entering the stretches from Anna Square to 45 feet road on Anna Salai during evening hours till Sunday.

The ban on entry of heavy vehicles during the same time will be applicable on the stretch from Pattanikadai junction to GRT junction on Kamaraj Salai, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.