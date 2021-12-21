U.T. to gift saris, dhotis this Pongal, says CM

Steps were on to give gifts instead of money: Rangasamy

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Tuesday said the government was taking steps to provide Pongal gifts instead of remitting money into the account of beneficiaries.

Interacting with reporters after providing rain relief to people having red ration cards at the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said the government was in favour of distributing saris and dhotis as gifts instead of providing money. “We are taking steps to revive the scheme,” the Chief Minister said.

Rain relief

The government had initiated the process to distribute ₹5,000 each to red ration card holders as compensation to the loss incurred during recent rain. The government in November had announced a compensation of ₹5,000 to people who were affected by the rain. Administrative approval was also given to distribute ₹4,500 each to yellow ration card holders as rain relief. “The amount for both types of ration card holders will be remitted into the beneficiaries’ account in the coming days. Around 3.27 lakh card holders, except government employees, will benefit from the government’s gesture. The government will incur an expenditure of ₹156 crore,” he said.

The government has given approval for New Year celebrations on the Beach Road. He appealed to the public to follow COVID-19 protocol while celebrating. Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and Minister for Transport Chandira Priyanga were also present.