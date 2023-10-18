U.T. to get 168 cusecs of Cauvery water for Karaikal region till October 31

October 18, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

A daily flow of 168 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of Cauvery water would be maintained for the farming-intensive Karaikal region till October 31 on the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), a government pressnote has said.

According to the pressnote from the office of the Minister for Public Works, the decision came in response to the insistent plea of the Secretary to the Government, Public Works Department, who represented Puducherry at a recent emergency meeting of the CWMA, for immediate release of enhanced quantum of Cauvery water to Karaikal.

According to government data, the total flow of Cauvery water realised by Karaikal region between June 1 and October 11 in the year 2023-24 aggregated 0.81 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) against the stipulated combined flow of 3.2 tmcft.

This represented a net deficit of 2.4 tmcft or 74.93% shortfall, of Cauvery water inflow up to October 11.

As per the CWMA order, a daily flow of 168 cusecs of Cauvery water would be maintained for a 16-day period till the month end to Karaikal region with an increase of 6 cusecs per day, the pressnote said.

The government’s case for release of due share of Cauvery water has focused on the requirement of farmers in the Karaikal region, which is the primary source of rice cultivation.

The CWMA order for release of additional water till October 31 comes against the backdrop of an acute shortfall and inconsistent release of water that has deprived Karaikal farmers of the main source of water for kuruvai, samba and thaladi crop season.

The farmers in Karaikal, who were hard-pressed to save the standing crops or commence thaladi cropping in the delta, held an agitation on October 12 to press for release of sufficient Cauvery water.