U.T. to frame SOP for handling dead bodies of COVID-19 patients

PUDUCHERRY

09 June 2020 23:09 IST

In the wake of the recent controversy related to the burial, in an undignified manner, of a Chennai resident who died of COVID-19, the territorial administration has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for handling claimed and unclaimed bodies of COVID-19 patients in accordance with Centre’s guidelines.

The Disaster Management Authority, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday, decided to prepare a SOP in accordance with the guidelines already laid down by the Indian Council of Medical Research to dispose of bodies of COVID-19 patients.

“’There is not much clarity in the guideline laid by the council like on the staff to be entrusted with the task to transport the body from the hospital to the burial ground and about the staff to be engaged for disposal of body in case of unclaimed ones. Several States have prepared SOP for handling dead bodies,” a senior official told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

The SOP would provide detail about the staff meant to handle dead bodies in the isolation area, mortuary, ambulance and burial ground. Their responsibilities would be clearly marked. They will be sensitised and trained in infection prevention practices, said an official.

The meeting, the official said, also decided to rope in the services of non-governmental organisation for burial/cremation in case relatives refused to associate with disposal of bodies.

“An individual has already come forward to assist the government agencies in disposal of bodies,” said an official with the Local Administration Department.

A video of conservancy workers dumping the body of a COVID-19 positive patient had created outrage forcing the government to suspend two employees of the Health Department and a local body worker.

At the meeting, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao had expressed annoyance at the action taken on the staff as he felt the department followed all protocols and argued for bringing more clarity on disposal of bodies.

Agitated over the action taken against two of their colleagues, Health Department workers on Tuesday staged a protest and threatened to abstain from work. They withdrew the agitation after senior officials agreed to consider their demand.