U.T. to focus on 100% COVID-19 vaccination coverage

Special Correspondent April 27, 2022 21:06 IST

Special Correspondent April 27, 2022 21:06 IST

It was among the directives issued in a conference convened by PM Modi on the pandemic

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and other officials attending the virtual meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It was among the directives issued in a conference convened by PM Modi on the pandemic

The Union Territory will target 100% COVID-19 vaccination coverage and advocate adherence to safety norms despite the pandemic waning over the past several weeks. This was among the general directives issued at a video-conference, convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers of States/Union Territories to review the pandemic situation in the country. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, C. Udayakumar, Health Secretary, G. Sriramulu, Director of Health and other officials attended the meeting. Officials said the directives from the meeting were general in nature and there were no specific assessments of the Union Territory, where the pandemic is largely under control and vaccination coverage was progressing steadily.



Our code of editorial values