U.T. to check arrival of residents from other States

PUDUCHERRY

24 May 2020 23:47 IST

Two-week quarantine mandatory for those coming into Puducherry: CM

The State government will streamline the arrival of residents from other States and countries in a bid to contain the spurt in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said.

In a video message, he said the government had written to the Centre and Tamil Nadu as well as airport authorities to ensure that information was shared with the local administration about persons whose destination was Puducherry.

Attributing the recent increase in cases to international passengers and residents from other States returning to the city without informing the administration and not following self-isolation measures, he said every person entering Puducherry would have to undergo a two-week quarantine.

“With better coordination, the Health Department will be able to keep a tab on returnees,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the increase in the number of cases across the country showed that the lockdown had failed to check the spread of novel coronavirus. It was important that people followed physical distancing and adopt personal protection measures to check the pandemic.

‘Complex conditions’

Mr. Narayanasamy urged the Union government not to impose complex conditions on States for borrowing even though the limit had been revised from 3% to 5% of GDP.

“This is the time for the Centre to come to the aid of States. The Centre and the State should work in tandem in this time of crisis,” he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy also reiterated the Union Territory’s objection to the Centre’s move to allow private players into the power distribution sector.

Power supply

Pointing out power was a subject in the concurrent list and that the Centre could not take unilateral steps, the Chief Minister said he had written to the Prime Minister expressing the Union Territory’s opposition to the proposal. Entry of private players in distribution would be detrimental to the policies of providing free power supply to farmers and poor families and extending concessions in power supply to industries, he said.