U.T. student to participate in Greece chess championship

PUDUCHERRY

16 October 2021 22:44 IST

Peter Anand was among four players selected from country

A final year student pursuing his integrated B.A. B.Ed programme in a private college here is all set to participate in the FIDE World Amateur Chess Championship which is being held at Rhodes in Greece.

A. Peter Anand was among the four players selected from the country through an online competition conducted by All India Chess Federation. He had won several tournaments including university, district, State and national-level competitions.

Mr. Anand’s father, Arokiyaraj, a retired government employee, said his son had left for Greece on Friday. “My son’s event will come on Monday. It's a prestigious competition for him. My son has scored 2nd rank in below 2000 category in the online competition,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

As a goodwill gesture and to promote local talent, the Rotary Clubs of Pondicherry came forward to sponsor Mr. Anand’s trip to Greece. A programme was held in the town recently to felicitate the boy.