U.T. stays COVID-free
The Union Territory remained COVID-free for the second consecutive day on Friday. The case fatality rate was 1.18% and recovery rate 98.82%. The Union Territory tally stayed at 1,962 deaths, one active case, a total of 1,65,777 cases and 1,63,815 recovered patients. Of an estimated 22.32 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.77 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,915 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 16,69,942 vaccine doses.
