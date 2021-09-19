U.T. Speaker cleans beach

PUDUCHERRY

19 September 2021 00:48 IST

Speaker R. Selvam on Saturday volunteered to take part in the cleaning exercise as part of the month-long birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The campaign was launched by the local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mr. Selvam, along with his supporters, cleaned up the Pudukuppam beach. The waste collected from the beach was handed over to the commune panchayat officials.

