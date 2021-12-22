U.T. sees strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocol ahead of Christmas, New Year

PUDUCHERRY

22 December 2021 19:23 IST

Police urge members of the public to adhere to safety protocol in the light of the threat posed by Omicron

Puducherry police has begun a strict enforcement of existing COVID-19 protocol ahead of the influx of tourists for the Christmas-New Year season and amid the lurking threat of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

A press note from R. Lokeshwaran, SSP (L&O) said the police department was levying violators a fine of ₹100 for every offence under 'The Puducherry Municipalities (Prevention of Infection and Control of Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) Rules, 2020'.

The police officials appealed to members of the public to strictly adhere to appropriate behaviours like wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing and hand sanitation to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

They are also requested to vaccinate themselves in all the Primary or Community Health Centres, Government Hospitals and at the door-step campaigns, organised by the Health Department.

Giving notice that henceforth, the police department would strictly enforce the laws and rules against violators, Mr. Lokeshwaran urged people to render their co-operation, especially in view of the forthcoming festive season and New Year.