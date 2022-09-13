U.T. records 82 fresh COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory recorded 82 COVID-19 cases and 76 recoveries on Tuesday.

Puducherry logged 72 new cases, which were detected from 1,367 tests, followed by Karaikal (8) and Yanam (2). Mahe did not record any new case.

The test positivity rate was 6%, the case fatality rate 1.14% and the recovery rate 98.67%.

The overall tallies in the Union Territory are 1,969 deaths, 341 active cases (nine patients in hospital and 332 in home isolation), a total of 1,73,460 cases and 1,71,150 recoveries.

Of an estimated 23.89 lakh tests done so far, over 20.24 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 6,553 people took the jab against COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Union Territory has administered a total of 21,46,032 vaccine doses so far.