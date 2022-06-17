U.T. sees spike in new COVID cases

Puducherry accounts for 23 of the new cases

31 new cases detected against 8 recoveries

Puducherry accounts for 23 of the new cases

PUDUCHERRY The Union Territory recorded a spike with 31 COVID-19 cases confirmed against eight recoveries on Friday. Puducherry accounted for 23 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,809 tests, followed by Karaikal (6), Yanam (1) and Mahe (1). Only one patient was in hospital while 99 persons were in home quarantine. The test positivity rate was 1.71%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.76%. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 100 active cases, a total of 1,66,023 cases and 1,63,961 recovered patients. Of an estimated 22.70 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 19.15 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,015 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,27,245 vaccine doses.