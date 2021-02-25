U.T. sees one more death

The Union Territory on Wednesday recorded one more death due to the infection, taking its toll to 666, even as it saw 28 new cases and 17 more recoveries.
A 79-year-old patient died at Jipmer due to COVID-19 pneumonia, ARDS and septic shock.
With this, the toll in the capital stood at 544, followed by Karaikal (67), Yanam (45) and Mahe (10).
The new cases were reported from Puducherry (20), Mahe (six) and Karaikal (two). Yanam did not report any new case.
The Union Territory currently has 189 active cases, with 111 persons in hospitals and 78 under home isolation. The test positivity rate stood at 1.35%, case fatality rate at 1.68% and recovery rate at 97.84%.
The Union Territory has so far recorded 39,656 cases, with 38,801 patients being discharged after treatment from various facilities.
The Health Department has so far carried out an estimated 6.22 lakh tests, with about 5.78 lakh samples returning negative.
The vaccination offtake remained low, with 71 healthcare staff and just four frontline staff taking their first shot of the vaccines. To date, 9,427 personnel, including 8,979 health workers, have undergone immunisation.
