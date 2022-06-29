Puducherry

U.T. sees highest single-day spike in COVID cases in recent days

The Union Territory recorded 80 new COVID-19 cases - the highest single-day spike in recent days - on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, 60 were in Puducherry region, 12 in Karaikal, 6 in Yanam and 2 in Mahe.

At the same time, 23 persons were discharged. Currently, there are 304 active cases, including 298 in home isolation and six in hospitals.

The test positivity rate was 4.43%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.64%. As many as 864 persons got vaccinated on Wednesday. A total of 17,41,583 vaccine doses have been administered so far.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Puducherry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2022 6:26:33 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/ut-sees-highest-single-day-spike-in-covid-cases-in-recent-days/article65579577.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY