U.T. sees highest single-day spike in COVID cases in recent days
80 persons test positive for the infection
The Union Territory recorded 80 new COVID-19 cases - the highest single-day spike in recent days - on Wednesday.
Of the fresh cases, 60 were in Puducherry region, 12 in Karaikal, 6 in Yanam and 2 in Mahe.
At the same time, 23 persons were discharged. Currently, there are 304 active cases, including 298 in home isolation and six in hospitals.
The test positivity rate was 4.43%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.64%. As many as 864 persons got vaccinated on Wednesday. A total of 17,41,583 vaccine doses have been administered so far.
