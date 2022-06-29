U.T. sees highest single-day spike in COVID cases in recent days

80 persons test positive for the infection

The Union Territory recorded 80 new COVID-19 cases - the highest single-day spike in recent days - on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, 60 were in Puducherry region, 12 in Karaikal, 6 in Yanam and 2 in Mahe.

At the same time, 23 persons were discharged. Currently, there are 304 active cases, including 298 in home isolation and six in hospitals.

The test positivity rate was 4.43%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.64%. As many as 864 persons got vaccinated on Wednesday. A total of 17,41,583 vaccine doses have been administered so far.