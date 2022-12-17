  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Croatia vs Morocco LIVE score: third place match updates

U.T. seeks extension of GST compensation

The extension of GST compensation is a necessity for Puducherry taking into account the financial constraints faced by the U.T. administration, says Minister K. Lakshminarayanan

December 17, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and officials participating in the virtual GST council meeting on Saturday.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan and officials participating in the virtual GST council meeting on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan on Saturday requested the Central government to extend the compensation for Goods and Services Tax to the Union Territory.

Participating virtually in the 48th GST council meeting, the Minister said the extension of GST compensation was a necessity for Puducherry taking into account the financial constraints faced by the U.T. administration. He also urged the council not to increase the GST for pump set motors, cooking utensils, pencils and sharpeners. The items are now taxed at 12%. The tax for the items should not be increased to 18%, the Minister’s office said in a release.

He was representing the Chief Minister who also holds the Finance portfolio at the council meeting. Finance Secretary M. Raju and Commissioner of Commercial Taxes M. Rajasekar also attended the virtual meeting.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.