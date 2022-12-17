U.T. seeks extension of GST compensation

December 17, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan on Saturday requested the Central government to extend the compensation for Goods and Services Tax to the Union Territory.

Participating virtually in the 48th GST council meeting, the Minister said the extension of GST compensation was a necessity for Puducherry taking into account the financial constraints faced by the U.T. administration. He also urged the council not to increase the GST for pump set motors, cooking utensils, pencils and sharpeners. The items are now taxed at 12%. The tax for the items should not be increased to 18%, the Minister’s office said in a release.

He was representing the Chief Minister who also holds the Finance portfolio at the council meeting. Finance Secretary M. Raju and Commissioner of Commercial Taxes M. Rajasekar also attended the virtual meeting.