U.T. seeks constitution of GST Tribunal

February 20, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan has requested the Union Government to constitute the Goods and Services Tax Tribunal at the earliest.

Participating in the 49th GST council meeting here on Saturday, the Minister said, “There is a need to have a robust redressal mechanism to settle tax disputes in a predictable time limit. Now, the taxpayers are approaching the High Courts directly in the absence of the GST Tribunal. There is a need to constitute the Tribunal at the earliest.”

Mr. Lakshminarayanan also made out a strong case to associate the Chief Secretary of the concerned State/Union Territory in the Search and Selection Committee as had been envisaged under the proposed amendment to section 109 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, particularly under sub-section (5) (c) (ii).

The Puducherry government also welcomes the proposal of the Centre to generate a Document Identification Number (DIN) to bring transparency and accountability in the administration, he said. Referring to the Report of the Committee of Officers on the All India GST Audit Manual, the Minister said the audit manual will certainly ensure uniformity in the working of the administration across the country.

