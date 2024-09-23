U.T. seeks ₹5,828 crore from Centre for infrastructure projects

The Puducherry government has sought an assistance of ₹5,828 crore from the Union Government for expansion of Puducherry Airport by changing the runway orientation, construction of an Integrated Assembly Complex, upgrade of health infrastructure, setting up of Medical and Law Universities in the Union Territory.

The request for Central assistance was made by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy when Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, who was on a two-day visit to Puducherry, called on him at his chamber in the Legislative Assembly on Monday. MHA Additional Secretary Ashutosh Agnihotri, and Second in-command Raviranjan accompanied the Home Secretary during his visit.

In a representation, the Chief Minister said the expansion of the Airport by extending the existing runway required huge cost because of its sloppy surface on the eastern side. The move to establish a greenfield airport at Sedarapet-Karasur did not find favourable response from the Airports Authority of India because of the proximity of the site to Ousteri bird sanctuary.

“Since the expansion of the existing runway and construction of a greenfield airport were not technically and economically viable, the Puducherry government has proposed a new runway orientation which involves orienting the current runway towards NH-45 at a 40-50 degree angle This orientation would provide a 3,000 metre long runway. A similar configuration is currently being operated at Meenmabakkam, Chennai International Airport,” the Chief Minister said in the representation.

The Airport expansion by having a new runway would cost around ₹3,925 crore, the Integrated Assembly Complex would cost ₹420 crore, upgrade of health infrastructure ₹500 crore, setting up of Medical University and National Law University ₹500 crore and ₹483 crore, the representation detailed.

The Chief Minister sought an increase in Normal Central Assistance (NCA) by at least 10% annually. The increase in NCA was important as U.T. was not considered for allocation on the basis of recommendations given by the Finance Commission. The Centre was also requested to provide an assistance of ₹200 crore this fiscal for running the recently introduced welfare schemes, the representation said.

The Chief Minister also sought comprehensive amendment of the Pondicherry Civil Service Rules, 1967. The amendment was necessary to increase the PCS cadre strength from 62 to 83 posts. The administration has sought nod from the Department of Personnel and Training to implement U.T.’s proposal for two-year upper age relaxation for recruitment of Group C and Group B posts, the representation said..

Earlier in the day, Mr. Mohan met Lt. Governor K. Kailashnathan at Raj Nivas. He also held a high level meeting with senior officers to review the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes and new Criminal Laws in Puducherry. Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan and senior officials attended the review meeting.