U.T. retains COVID-19 free status
The Union Territory remained COVID-19 free for the third consecutive day on Saturday.
The Health Department tested as many as 132 persons for the virus but none turned positive. The case fatality rate was 1. 18 % and recovery rate 98.82 %. The overall tally remained at 1, 962 deaths, a total of 1, 65,777 cases and 1,63,815 recoveries. Currently, there are no active cases in the Union Territory.
