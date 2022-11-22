U.T. reports two fresh cases of COVID-19, nine recoveries

November 22, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 cases against nine recoveries on Tuesday as active cases dropped to single digits.

Puducherry and Karaikal recorded one case each from 93 tests. The test positivity rate was 2.15%, the case fatality rate 1.13% and the recovery rate 98.87%.

The overall tally is 1,975 deaths, eight active cases and a total of 1,75,483 cases and 1,73,500 recoveries. Of an estimated 24.36 lakh tests conducted till date, over 20.68 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 406 persons took the vaccine for COVID-19 on Tuesday. So far, the Union Territory has administered 22,62,130 doses.