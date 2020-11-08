U.T. reports three COVID-19 deaths and 73 new cases

PUDUCHERRY

08 November 2020 03:37 IST

The recovery rate has increased to 94.93 %

The Union Territory of Puducherry recorded three COVID-19 deaths and 73 new cases from testing 3,981 persons on Saturday.

In a video released to the media, Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao said that a 73-year-old man from Ariyur near here with co-morbidity died at a hospital. The two other deceased persons, aged above 55, are from Karaikal and Yanam regions.

With three more succumbing to the virus, the death toll has touched 601. There had been a steady decline in the number of active cases during the last few days.

Advertising

Advertising

In the last 24 hours, 493 persons recovered when 73 new cases were recorded. The active cases now stand at 1,212.

Of the active cases, 429 are at Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Research Institute and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research and the remaining 783 under home isolation, according to statistics released by Health Secretary.

All the other COVID care centres, including six private medical colleges are now free of any novel coronavirus infected patients.

The recovery rate has increased to 94.93 %. In the last 24 hours, 3,981 people got tested for COVID-19 taking the total screened to 3,33,733.

The Minister said people should not be complacent as there was every chance that cases may again spike due to the upcoming Deepavali festival. “People should follow the guidelines, especially on wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. For this Deepavali, major celebrations at home with large gathering should be avoided,” he said.