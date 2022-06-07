U.T. reports six new COVID cases

The Union Territory recorded six new COVID-19 cases and six recoveries on Tuesday.

Puducherry reported five of the new cases, which were detected from 1,108 tests, and Karaikal one.

The test positivity rate was 0.54%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.79%.

The overall tallies are 1,962 deaths, 41 active cases, a total of 1,65,904 cases and 1,63,901 recoveries.

Of an estimated 22.59 lakh tests done by the Health Department so far, over 19.04 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,181 people took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a total of 17,14,171 vaccine doses so far.