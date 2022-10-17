U.T. reports six fresh COVID-19 cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded six new COVID-19 cases against 12 recoveries on Monday.

All the fresh cases, which were detected from 224 tests, were in Puducherry. No new cases were reported in Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 2.68%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.76%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 198 active cases, a total of 1,75, 073 cases and 1,72,901 recovered patients.

While four patients are in hospital, 194 are in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.21 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.52 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 125 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,49,035 vaccine doses.