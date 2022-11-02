U.T. reports seven fresh COVID-19 infections

The Hindu Bureau November 02, 2022 22:44 IST

Six of the seven case are from Puducherry; all active cases are in home isolation

The Union Territory recorded seven fresh COVID-19 cases against 33 recoveries on Wednesday. Puducherry logged six of the seven cases and Karaikal one. The overall tally is — 1,975 deaths, 111 active cases, 1,75,401 overall cases and 1,73,315 overall recoveries. All 111 active cases in the Union Territory are in home isolation. As many as 26 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. The Union Territory has administered 22,56,031 doses till date.



