U.T. reports eight deaths

PUDUCHERRY

03 July 2021 04:21 IST

The Union Territory reported eight deaths, 175 new cases and 276 recoveries on Friday. Puducherry recorded six fatalities and Karaikal and Yanam one each to take the cumulative toll to 1,759.

The patients, including one woman, were in the 44 to 88 years age range.

Puducherry accounted for 131 of the new cases, followed by Karaikal (27), Yanam (two) and Mahe (15).

Advertising

Advertising

The test positivity rate was 2.1%, case fatality rate 1.5% and recovery rate 96.61%.

The active cases stood at 2,232, with 326 in hospitals and 1,906 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,17,640 cases against 1,13,649 patients recovered. Of an estimated 13.24 lakh tests carried out so far, over 11.37 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, the number of persons vaccinated in the Union Territory to date aggregated 5,07,340.