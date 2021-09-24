U.T. reports 91 new cases; no death in last 24 hours

PUDUCHERRY

24 September 2021 01:25 IST

Tally of active cases stands at 969

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours as 91 new cases were confirmed on Thursday.

Puducherry logged 66 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,883 tests, followed by Karaikal (19) and Mahe (6). Yanam did not report any new case.

The test positivity rate was 1.55%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.77%.

Advertising

Advertising

The cumulative toll remained at 1,834 — Puducherry (1,440), Karaikal (245), Yanam (106) and Mahe (43).

With 67 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 969.

Of these, 132 patients were in hospitals and 837 cases in home isolation.

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,25,826 cases against 1,23,023 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 17.56 lakh tests done till date, over 14.89 lakh samples returned negative.

Meanwhile, 9,493 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered 9,42,187 doses, including 2,70,690 second doses.