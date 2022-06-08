U.T. reports 6 fresh COVID-19 cases

14 patients recover; active cases stand at 33

The Union Territory of Puducherry recorded six fresh cases of COVID-19 against 14 recoveries on Wednesday.

Puducherry reported four cases, which were detected from 1,029 tests, and Karaikal and Yanam recorded one case each.

The test positivity rate was 0.58%, the case fatality rate 1.18% and the recovery rate 98.80%.

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 33 active cases, a total of 1,65,910 cases and 1,63,915 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 22.60 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 19.05 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,034 persons took the vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered 17,15,224 doses.