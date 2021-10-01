U.T. reports 59 new COVID-19 cases

PUDUCHERRY

01 October 2021 00:36 IST

No death has been recorded

No COVID-19 death occurred in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours as 59 new cases were reported on Thursday.

Puducherry logged 28 of the new cases, which were confirmed from 5,169 tests, followed by Karaikal (24), Yanam (2) and Mahe (5).

The test positivity rate was 1.14% , case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 97.89%.

With 57 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 830. Of this, 123 patients were in hospitals and 707 in home isolation. The cumulative toll aggregated to 1,840: Puducherry (1,443), Karaikal (247), Yanam (106) and Mahe (44).

The Union Territory has so far recorded a total of 1,26,367 cases against 1,23,697 recoveries.

Of an estimated 17.91 lakh tests administered so far, over 15.21 lakh samples returned negative. Meanwhile, 7,210 persons took the vaccine in the last 24 hours.