U.T. reports 504 new COVID-19 cases

Active infections fell below 10,000

The Union Territory recorded three COVID-19 deaths and 504 new cases at a positivity rate of about 29% as active cases fell below 10,000 on Monday.

While two deaths were in Puducherry one occurred in Karaikal to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,931.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,505), Karaikal (261), Yanam (111) and Mahe (54).

Puducherry accounted for 380 of the new cases, which were detected from 1,682 tests, followed by Karaikal (103), Yanam (15) and Mahe (6).

1,828 recoveries

With 1,828 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 9,700.

Of this, 161 patients were in hospital and 9,539 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 29.96%, case fatality rate 1.20% and recovery rate 92.79%.

The Union Territory has till date recorded an aggregate of 1,61,251 cases and 1,49,620 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 21.60 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.10 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 414 persons took the jab against COVID-19 the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a cumulative total of 15,33,829 vaccine doses.

Cuddalore numbers

Cuddalore district on Monday recorded 282 cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 72,637.

The district saw 68,879 recoveries, and the number of active cases stood at 2,874.

Villupuram district reported 262 cases, taking the total number of cases to 53,272.

Kallakurichi district recorded 158 cases, taking the overall tally to 35,916.