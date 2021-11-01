U.T. reports 43 new COVID-19 cases and one death, taking toll to 1,858

Number of active cases stands at 419

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 43 new cases on Monday.

Puducherry region reported the casualty, taking the cumulative toll to 1,858. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,454), Karaikal (250), Yanam (107) and Mahe (47).

Of the new cases detected from 2,194 tests, Puducherry and Karaikal logged 18 each while Mahe reported 7.

No new case was reported from Yanam.

Positivity rate

The test positivity rate was 1.96%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.22%. With 53 patients recovering, the active cases stood at 419. Of this, 87 patients were in hospitals and 332 in home isolation.

Puducherry has recorded a cumulative aggregate of 1,28,056 cases against 1,25,779 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 19.19 lakh tests conducted so far, over 16.22 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 762 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. To date, the Union Territory has administered 11,30,102 doses of the vaccine.