U.T. reports 28 more deaths

PUDUCHERRY

21 May 2021 01:47 IST

With 1,957 new cases, the active case tally stands at 18,277

The COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory rose to 1,269 with 28 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours even as 1,957 new cases were added to the caseload on Thursday. Puducherry recorded 25 deaths, Yanam two and Karaikal one.

The patients, including 12 women, were in the 38 to 79 years age bracket, and 19 of them had no underlying co-morbid condition.

The region-wise cumulative toll was 1,038 in Puducherry, followed by Karaikal (132), Yanam (73) and Mahe (26). The new cases, which were detected during 9,347 tests, were reported in Puducherry (1,560), Karaikal (234), Yanam (125) and Mahe (38).

The test positivity rate was 20.93%, case fatality rate 1.39% and recovery rate 78.63%. The total number of cases to date aggregated to 91,465 while 71,919 patients have recovered.

With 1,304 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 18,277. Of this, 2,107 were in hospitals and 16,170 in home isolation.

In Puducherry, the bed occupancy status was JIPMER (519), IGMCRI (440) and Covid Care Centres (668).

Of an estimated 9.53 lakh tests carried out by the Health Department so far, over 8.37 lakh were negative.

Meanwhile, 82 healthcare workers, 118 frontline personnel and 747 members of the public got vaccinated across the Union Territory in the last 24 hours. The total number of persons vaccinated in the Union Territory aggregated to 2,34,313, including 33,995 healthcare workers, 20,666 frontline staff and 1,29,349 members of the public.

567 cases in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 37,216 with 567 new cases reported on Thursday. While a total of 32,954 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 3,687. The district's death toll is 575.

In Ranipet district, 719 cases were reported positive, and the total stood at 28,949. In Tirupattur district, 565 new cases were reported on Thursday and the total number of positive cases stood at 17,328.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 674 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 32,964. Out of this, 27,631 persons have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 3,687.