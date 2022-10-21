U.T. reports 22 fresh COVID-19 cases

No new cases in Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 21, 2022 20:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Territory recorded 22 COVID-19 cases against 18 recoveries on Friday.

All the fresh cases were reported in Puducherry with zero new cases in Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe.

The test positivity rate stood at 3.49%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.78%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 167 active cases, a total of 1,75,179 cases and 1,73,038 recovered patients.

While two patients are in hospital, 165 are in home isolation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Of an estimated 24.23 lakh tests carried out so far, over 20.54 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 520 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,51,867 vaccine doses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app