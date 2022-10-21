U.T. reports 22 fresh COVID-19 cases

No new cases in Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe

The Union Territory recorded 22 COVID-19 cases against 18 recoveries on Friday.

All the fresh cases were reported in Puducherry with zero new cases in Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe.

The test positivity rate stood at 3.49%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.78%.

The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 167 active cases, a total of 1,75,179 cases and 1,73,038 recovered patients.

While two patients are in hospital, 165 are in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.23 lakh tests carried out so far, over 20.54 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 520 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,51,867 vaccine doses.