U.T. reports 18 fresh cases, one death

Active case count crosses 300 after a week

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 18 new cases as active cases crossed the 300 mark for the first time in over a week.

The death was reported from Puducherry, taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,866. Region-wise, Puducherry has 1,459 deaths, Karaikal 250, Yanam 108 and Mahe 49.

Puducherry logged 12 of the new cases reported, detected from 1,109 tests, followed by Karaikal, which reported two Yanam reported one case and Mahe reported three.

With nine recoveries in the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 cases stood at 305. Of this, 95 patients were in hospital and 210 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.62%, case fatality rate, 1.45% and recovery rate, 98.31%.

The Union Territory has so far registered an aggregate of 1,28,462 cases against 1,26,291 recoveries.

Of an estimated 19.55 lakh tests conducted to date, over 16.51 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 869 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours.

The total vaccine doses administered in the Union Territory stood at 11,56,130.

Other districts

Cuddalore recorded zero COVID-19 deaths on Monday. As many as 10 persons tested positive, taking the total cases to 64,294 of which 63,276 have recovered. The number of active cases stood at 148. In Villupuram, three persons tested positive for COVID-19, taking the tally of cases to 45,960. Kallakurichi reported nine cases, taking its total cases to 31,502.