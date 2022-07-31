Puducherry

U.T. reports 113 fresh cases of COVID-19

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY July 31, 2022 18:35 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 18:35 IST

The Union Territory recorded 113 fresh cases of COVID-19 against 125 recoveries on Sunday.

Puducherry recorded 84 of these cases, which were detected from 1,429 tests, followed by Karaikal (19) and Yanam (10). No case was reported in Mahe in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate was 7.91%, the case fatality rate was 1.15% and the recovery rate was 98.37%.

The overall tally is 1,965 deaths, 813 active cases (16 patients in hospital and 797 in home isolation), a total of 1,70,921 cases and 1,68,143 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 23.48 lakh tests carried out so far, over 19.86 lakh returned negative.

In the last 24 hours, 9,378 persons took the vaccine. The Union Territory has so far administered 18,39,305 doses.

