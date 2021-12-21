U.T. reports 10 fresh COVID-19 infections

PUDUCHERRY

21 December 2021 00:16 IST

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory even as 10 new cases were confirmed from 831 tests, against 32 recoveries, on Monday.

Puducherry and Karaikal accounted for four cases each and Mahe two.

Yanam reported no new case.

Advertising

Advertising

The test positivity rate stood at 1.2%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery 98.45%.

The cumulative toll remained at 1,880 deaths — Puducherry (1,468), Karaikal (251), Yanam (109) and Mahe (52).

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,29,325 cases and 1,27,316 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 20.27 lakh tests conducted so far, over 17.17 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 1,614 persons took the COVID-19 jab in the last 24 hours.

The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 13,45,193 COVID-19 vaccine doses.