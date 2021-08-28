U.T. registers one COVID-19 death and 67 new cases

A 68-year-old woman died in Karaikal

The Union Territory on Saturday registered one COVID-19 death and 67 fresh cases from 5,374 tests.

The lone death was reported at the Government General Hospital at Karaikal, where a 68-year-old woman with co-morbid conditions died. Of the fresh infections, 40 were reported from the Puducherry region, 15 from Mahe, 10 from Karaikal and two from Yanam. With Saturday’s tests, the number of people tested in the Union Territory rose to 16,27,617.

As per data released by the Health Department, test positivity rate stood at 1.25%, case fatality at 1.47% and recovery rate at 97.97%.

At present, there are 698 active cases in the Union Territory, and of them, 540 are in home isolation. The number of people who have received vaccination is nearing the 8 lakh mark. As of Saturday, the Health Department had administered vaccine to 7,99,272 people.

With one death on Saturday, the toll is now 1,810, and the tally has risen to 1,23,298 cases, while 1,20,790 people have been discharged.