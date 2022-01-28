U.T. registers five COVID-19 deaths; TPR drops to 26.96%

1,271 fresh cases were recorded from 4,714 tests

The Union Territory recorded five COVID-19 deaths, taking the cumulative toll to 1,921 as the test positivity rate (TPR) dropped to about 26.96% with 1,271 fresh cases detected on Friday.

Four of the five deaths occurred in Puducherry and one in Karaikal. All but one 36 year-old patient, had multiple co-morbidities and were in the 36-80 age group.

Of the total deaths in the Union Territory, Puducherry logged 1,499, Karaikal 257, Yanam 111 and Mahe 54.

Puducherry accounted for 835 of the fresh infections, detected from 4,714 tests, followed by Karaikal which registered 303, Yanam 121 and Mahe 12.

With 2,724 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 14,293, of which 236 were in hospitals and 14,057 in home isolation.

The case fatality rate 1.21% and the recovery rate was 89.80%.

The Union Territory has recorded 1,58,969 cases and 1,42,755 recoveries so far.

Of an estimated 21.48 lakh tests conducted till date, over 18.03 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,048 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered a cumulative total of 15,29,928 doses.