U.T. registers 96.13% pass in Plus Two and 92.92% in SSLC

Schools asked to begin Plus One admission process: Education Minister

Puducherry and Karaikal regions have registered 96.13% pass in Plus Two and 92.92% in Class X examinations held in May this year.

Announcing the results at the Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said as many as 14, 423 students from private and government schools appeared for the Plus Two exam from both the regions. Of them, 7,547 were girls and 6,876 were boys

Of the total 13,865 students who have passed the exam, 7,379 were girls and 6,486 boys. The pass percentage among girl students was 97. 77 and boys 94.33.

In the higher secondary examination, the government schools secured a pass percentage of 91.96. While the government schools in Puducherry secured a pass percentage of 92. 71, schools in Karaikal registered 89.39% pass, the Chief Minister said.

Sharing the Class X results, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, who also holds the Education portfolio, said the regions together registered a pass percentage of 92. 92 and that of government schools alone was 85. 01%.

A total of 16, 515 students had appeared for the Class X examinations. Of the total student appeared, 8,335 were boys and 8,180 were girls. Out of 15,346 students who have cleared the examination, 7,870 were girls and 7,476 were boys. The pass percentage among boys was 89.69 and girls 96.21, the Home Minister said.

He said steps were being taken to increase the number of Plus One seats in government schools. Schools have been asked to start the Plus One admission process.

To a question on admission to Plus Two pass students in higher education institutions, the Chief Minister said steps were being taken to admit the students through Centralised Admission Committee. The fee committee had submitted its recommendations, he said.