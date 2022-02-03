U.T. registers 499 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Puducherry accounts for 286 of the fresh infections

The Union Territory has recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 499 fresh infections on Thursday.

Both deaths were reported in Puducherry, taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,943. Of these, Puducherry registered 1,516, Karaikal 262, Yanam 111 and Mahe 54.

Of the fresh infections, Puducherry logged 286, detected from 3,082 tests, followed by Karaikal, which recorded 159, Yanam 53 and Mahe one.

With 711 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of active cases stood at 6,638. Of these, 134 were in hospital and 6,504 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 16.19%, the case fatality rate 1.19% and the recovery rate 94.74%.

The Union Territory has recorded 1,63,132 cases and 1,54,551 recoveries so far. Of an estimated 21.68 lakh tests conducted till date, over 18.17 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 1,603 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has administered 15,38,801 vaccine doses so far.

Other places

Cuddalore logged 210 fresh cases and two deaths. The official death toll is 888. The district saw 69,950 recoveries and the active cases stood at 2,465. Villupuram reported 166 fresh infections and Kallakurichi 88.